LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

