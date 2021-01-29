LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.51 ($7.66).

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €11.74 ($13.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. LEONI AG has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.44.

About LEONI AG (LEO.F)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.