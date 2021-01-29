Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,730.37 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $296,730.37 and $3.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,255.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.36 or 0.03745431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00379002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.01134979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00471960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00387983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00236505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020843 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

