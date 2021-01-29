Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 10.6% Higher

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.24. 1,162,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 281,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.