Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

