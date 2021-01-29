Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

LILA stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.