Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.24). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

