Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.39. 17,333,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 5,963,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $571.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $479,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 528,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 971,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 846,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 289,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.