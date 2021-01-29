Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

