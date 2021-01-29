Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $93.06. 57,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,522. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

