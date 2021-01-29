Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

