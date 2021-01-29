Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 12,860 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.82. 2,874,059 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

