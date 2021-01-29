Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,238,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,799. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

