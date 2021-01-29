Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 9,128 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 80,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

