Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,822. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

