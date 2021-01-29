Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.21. 35,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,682. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

