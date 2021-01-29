Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $181,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

LIN traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.54. 38,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,682. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average of $247.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

