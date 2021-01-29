Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Short Interest Update

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the December 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIQDQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 21,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,024. Liquid Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

