LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $4,000.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00043520 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,052,862,741 coins and its circulating supply is 704,881,132 coins. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

