Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $2,524.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00419249 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.38 or 0.96059782 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,881,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

