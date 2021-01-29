Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,635.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

