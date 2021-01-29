Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

