LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 5,616,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,368,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

