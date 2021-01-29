Lobstex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $612,328.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $612,328.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,196,200 coins and its circulating supply is 21,196,188 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

