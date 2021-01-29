LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 4.4% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.48 million and $3,284.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001364 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

