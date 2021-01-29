Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LMRMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,482. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

