Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Big Lots stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 253.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 54.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

