Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

