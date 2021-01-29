Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Square accounts for 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

