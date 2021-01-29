Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.