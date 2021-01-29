Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

