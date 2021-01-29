Loveless Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

