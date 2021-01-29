Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 868 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,677,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

