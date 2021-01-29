Loveless Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

SCHW stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

