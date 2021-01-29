Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) Trading Down 2.6%

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.60 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 168,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 215,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £418.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.39.

In other news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($13,065,064.02).

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

