Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

