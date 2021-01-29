LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

