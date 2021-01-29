Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

MCBC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

