Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 350,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,699. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.