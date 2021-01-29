Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.65. 160,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

