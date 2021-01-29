Madden Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 113,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,487. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

