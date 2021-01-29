Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.21 and last traded at $164.22. 546,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 203,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.