Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.45. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 14,748 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

