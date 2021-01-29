Maker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $169.25 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $169.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

