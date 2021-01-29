Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 1,741.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

