Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Insider Brett Lance Miller Buys 167 Shares of Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 616.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 633.38. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704 ($9.20).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

