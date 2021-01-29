Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE MRO opened at $7.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

