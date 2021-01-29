Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $19.90

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $23.24. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 320,243 shares trading hands.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

