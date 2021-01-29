MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce $424.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.64 million to $438.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 735,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.