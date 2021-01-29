MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 17.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarineMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $952.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

